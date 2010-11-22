Zee TV Debate – Installation of portrait of “Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale”

{google}-3346908966607451919{/google}

Zee TV Debate on the controversy that erupted following the installation of the portrait of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindrwanwale in the Sikh Museum in Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar. Participants: Bhai Mohkam Singh (Convener, Khalsa Action Committee), S Gurcharanjit Singh Lamba (Editor Sant Sipahi Magazine) and Prof Balwant Singh (Ex Gen. Sec. CPM Punjab).

Host: Ritesh Lakhi

(Recorded March 2009)