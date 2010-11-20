Sant Sipahi Editor engages in Interreligious dialogue at the Vatican

On 17 February 2009, S. Gurcharanjit Singh Lamba, editor Sant Sipahi, met with the President and other members of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue at the Vatican. In a meeting that lasted for a almost an hour, S. Lamba briefed on the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and the basic tenants of Sikhism. The challenges that the Sikhs face in Europe and other parts of the World in a post 9/11 era, were also thoroughly discussed. Both the sides agreed on the need of such interreligious dialogues to facilitate tolerance and harmony among different communities.

S. Lamba with HE Cardinal Jean – Louis Tauran (Left), President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue and Archbishop Pier Luigi Celata (Right)

HE Cardinal Jean – Louis Tauran presenting some publications of the Vatican to S. Lamba

S. Lamba with the President, HE Cardinal Jean – Louis Tauran, and other members, of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue at the Vatican